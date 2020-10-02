SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Chart Industries After 1.40% Loss

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $61.39 to a high of $63.44. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $62.76 on volume of 59,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Chart Industries share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.66 and a 52-week low of $52.32 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $62.51 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.9%.

