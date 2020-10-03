SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Cerner Corp After 3.87% Loss

Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $66.95 to a high of $71.86. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $70.26 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cerner Corp have traded between a low of $55.49 and a high of $80.90 and are now at $68.04, which is 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

