SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Cdw Corp/De After 1.24% Loss

Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.36 to a high of $89.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $85.01 on volume of 835,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Cdw Corp/De share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $84.36 and a high of $146.09 and are now at $87.77. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 2.25% lower over the past week, respectively.

