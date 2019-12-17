SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Carrols Restaura After 2.35% Loss

Carrols Restaura (NASDAQ:TAST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.60 to a high of $6.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.79 on volume of 93,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carrols Restaura have traded between a low of $6.23 and a high of $11.56 and are now at $6.64, which is 7% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Carrols Restaura and will alert subscribers who have TAST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.