SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Carnival Corp After 4.72% Loss

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.50 to a high of $17.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.70 on volume of 17.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carnival Corp have traded between the current low of $14.50 and a high of $57.69 and are now at $16.75. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Carnival Corp and will alert subscribers who have CCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.