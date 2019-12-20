SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Carmax Inc After 4.67% Loss

Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $93.00 to a high of $95.10. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $97.26 on volume of 763,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Carmax Inc on September 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $86.62. Since that recommendation, shares of Carmax Inc have risen 14.1%. We continue to monitor KMX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Carmax Inc has traded in a range of $55.24 to $100.49 and is now at $94.18, 70% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.