SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Carmax Inc After 4.25% Loss

Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.42 to a high of $71.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $73.69 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Carmax Inc has traded in a range of $37.59 to $103.18 and is now at $70.53, 88% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

