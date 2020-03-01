SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Capital One Fina After 1.35% Loss

Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $101.32 to a high of $102.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $102.44 on volume of 393,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Capital One Fina share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.70 and a 52-week low of $74.38 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $102.13 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

