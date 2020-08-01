SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Campbell Soup Co After 1.68% Loss

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.84 to a high of $48.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $47.96 on volume of 605,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Campbell Soup Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.56 and a 52-week low of $32.17 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $47.39 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Campbell Soup Co on June 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $40.95. Since that recommendation, shares of Campbell Soup Co have risen 17.7%. We continue to monitor CPB for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.