SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Callon Petroleum After 2.86% Loss

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.06 to a high of $4.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.17 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Callon Petroleum share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.68 and a 52-week low of $3.51 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $4.08 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

