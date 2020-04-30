SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Caci Intl-A After 1.85% Loss

Caci Intl-A (NYSE:CACI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $241.55 to a high of $258.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $246.99 on volume of 94,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Caci Intl-A has traded in a range of $156.15 to $288.59 and is now at $250.49, 60% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Caci Intl-A and will alert subscribers who have CACI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.