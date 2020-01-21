SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas After 4.52% Loss

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.22 to a high of $16.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.79 on volume of 4.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cabot Oil & Gas has traded in a range of $15.61 to $27.65 and is now at $15.97, 2% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cabot Oil & Gas and will alert subscribers who have COG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.