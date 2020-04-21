SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Broadcom Ltd After 2.96% Loss

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $250.29 to a high of $254.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $254.11 on volume of 983,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Broadcom Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $331.58 and a 52-week low of $155.67 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $250.50 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

