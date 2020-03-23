SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb After 4.57% Loss

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.03 to a high of $48.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $47.25 on volume of 5.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $62.76. Since that call, shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb have fallen 22.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Bristol-Myer Sqb share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.48 and a high of $68.34 and are now at $46.19, 9% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.