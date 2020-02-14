SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Bright Horizons After 5.01% Loss

Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $164.20 to a high of $176.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $170.06 on volume of 291,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Bright Horizons share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $176.98 and a 52-week low of $117.18 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $166.30 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

