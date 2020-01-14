SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Box Inc- Class A After 2.05% Loss

Box Inc- Class A (NYSE:BOX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.05 to a high of $16.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.67 on volume of 448,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Box Inc- Class A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.46 and a high of $24.92 and are now at $16.26, 30% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.