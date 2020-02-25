SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Boston Scientifc After 1.29% Loss

Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.42 to a high of $41.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.28 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Boston Scientifc has traded in a range of $34.34 to $46.62 and is now at $40.50, 18% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

