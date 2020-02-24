SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Boeing Co/The After 3.55% Loss

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $316.33 to a high of $320.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $330.23 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Boeing Co/The. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Boeing Co/The in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boeing Co/The have traded between a low of $302.72 and a high of $446.01 and are now at $318.86, which is 5% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.