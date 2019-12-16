SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Boeing Co/The After 3.39% Loss

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $326.43 to a high of $330.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $338.50 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boeing Co/The and will alert subscribers who have BA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Boeing Co/The has traded in a range of $292.47 to $446.01 and is now at $330.08, 13% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.