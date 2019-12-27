SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Bgc Partners-A After 1.43% Loss

Bgc Partners-A (NASDAQ:BGCP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.87 to a high of $5.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.91 on volume of 324,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bgc Partners-A have traded between a low of $4.46 and a high of $6.41 and are now at $5.88, which is 32% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.