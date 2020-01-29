SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Benefitfocus Inc After 2.80% Loss

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.25 to a high of $19.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.58 on volume of 72,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Benefitfocus Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $18.25 and a high of $60.66 and are now at $18.44. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

