SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Belden Inc After 8.79% Loss

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.20 to a high of $34.96. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.16 on volume of 112,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Belden Inc has traded in a range of $25.54 to $62.28 and is now at $34.05, 33% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Belden Inc and will alert subscribers who have BDC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.