SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Becton Dickinson After 4.36% Loss

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $210.10 to a high of $223.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $216.22 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Becton Dickinson on February 7th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $249.10. Since that call, shares of Becton Dickinson have fallen 11.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Becton Dickinson have traded between a low of $208.65 and a high of $286.72 and are now at $210.52, which is 1% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.