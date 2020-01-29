SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Beacon Roofing S After 1.64% Loss

Beacon Roofing S (NASDAQ:BECN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.93 to a high of $34.08. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.21 on volume of 133,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Beacon Roofing S share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.50 and a high of $40.00 and are now at $33.35, 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

