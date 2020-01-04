SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Bank Of America After 6.59% Loss

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.70 to a high of $20.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $21.10 on volume of 40.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Bank Of America share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.95 and a high of $35.72 and are now at $19.91, 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bank Of America on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $31.80. Since that call, shares of Bank Of America have fallen 33.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.