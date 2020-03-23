SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Bank Of America After 5.36% Loss

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.50 to a high of $19.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.00 on volume of 63.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bank Of America on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $31.80. Since that call, shares of Bank Of America have fallen 38.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Bank Of America share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.72 and the current low of $18.50 and are currently at $18.61 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.