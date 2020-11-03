SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Axalta Coating S After 7.86% Loss

Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.33 to a high of $21.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.56 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Axalta Coating S on October 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $28.94. Since that call, shares of Axalta Coating S have fallen 23.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Axalta Coating S share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $20.56 and a high of $32.20 and are now at $20.91. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.