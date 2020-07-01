SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Autozone Inc After 1.16% Loss

Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,158.54 to a high of $1,168.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1,164.01 on volume of 64,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Autozone Inc has traded in a range of $798.41 to $1274.41 and is now at $1152.37, 44% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Autozone Inc on October 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1,107.69. Since that recommendation, shares of Autozone Inc have risen 5.2%. We continue to monitor AZO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.