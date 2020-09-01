SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of At&T Inc After 1.80% Loss

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.81 to a high of $39.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $38.82 on volume of 16.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, At&T Inc has traded in a range of $28.92 to $39.58 and is now at $38.69, 34% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

