SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Artisan Partne-A After 4.69% Loss

Artisan Partne-A (NYSE:APAM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.17 to a high of $36.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.21 on volume of 59,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Artisan Partne-A have traded between a low of $23.32 and a high of $38.09 and are now at $36.30, which is 56% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

