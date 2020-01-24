SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Aramark After 1.05% Loss

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.06 to a high of $46.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $46.07 on volume of 257,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aramark on May 30th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $34.54. Since that recommendation, shares of Aramark have risen 35.3%. We continue to monitor ARMK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Aramark has traded in a range of $25.49 to $47.22 and is now at $46.47, 82% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.