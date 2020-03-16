SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Applied Material After 9.92% Loss

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.00 to a high of $46.63. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.10 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Applied Material share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.81 and a high of $69.44 and are now at $45.84, 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

