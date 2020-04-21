SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Apple Inc After 3.61% Loss

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $270.17 to a high of $277.25. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $276.85 on volume of 23.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Apple Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $327.85 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Apple Inc on March 26th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $252.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Apple Inc have risen 5.7%. We continue to monitor AAPL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.