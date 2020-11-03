SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Apache Corp After 18.63% Loss

Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.60 to a high of $10.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 18.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.32 on volume of 9.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Apache Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.12 and the current low of $8.60 and are currently at $8.81 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

