SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Antero Resources After 4.97% Loss

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.75 to a high of $1.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1.78 on volume of 6.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Antero Resources have traded between a low of $1.80 and a high of $10.66 and are now at $1.84, which is 2% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

