SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Ameris Bancorp After 1.56% Loss

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.95 to a high of $43.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.36 on volume of 121,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Ameris Bancorp has traded in a range of $32.91 to $44.90 and is now at $42.16, 28% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

