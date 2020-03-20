MySmarTrend
SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of American Water W After 8.41% Loss

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 12:56pm
By David Diaz

American Water W (NYSE:AWK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $106.01 to a high of $115.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $120.04 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Water W and will alert subscribers who have AWK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

American Water W share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $141.70 and a 52-week low of $101.92 and are now trading 3% above that low price at $105.41 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

