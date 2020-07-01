SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of American Tower C After 2.00% Loss

American Tower C (NYSE:AMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $225.74 to a high of $227.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $227.00 on volume of 535,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of American Tower C on November 20th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $217.49. Since that recommendation, shares of American Tower C have risen 5.1%. We continue to monitor AMT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, American Tower C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $158.02 and a high of $242.00 and are now at $222.60, 41% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.