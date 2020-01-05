SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of American Electri After 1.47% Loss

American Electri (NYSE:AEP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $81.10 to a high of $82.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $82.68 on volume of 899,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, American Electri has traded in a range of $65.14 to $104.97 and is now at $81.70, 25% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Electri and will alert subscribers who have AEP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.