SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of American Airline After 1.17% Loss

American Airline (NASDAQ:AAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.04 to a high of $27.53. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $27.05 on volume of 10.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

American Airline share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.23 and a 52-week low of $24.23 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $27.05 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

