SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Amer Eagle Outf After 3.00% Loss

Amer Eagle Outf (NYSE:AEO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.20 to a high of $14.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.25 on volume of 902,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Amer Eagle Outf has traded in a range of $13.66 to $24.30 and is now at $14.32, 5% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amer Eagle Outf and will alert subscribers who have AEO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.