SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Amer Axle & Mfg After 2.46% Loss

Amer Axle & Mfg (NYSE:AXL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.37 to a high of $3.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.46 on volume of 416,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Amer Axle & Mfg. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Amer Axle & Mfg in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Amer Axle & Mfg share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.50 and a high of $16.29 and are now at $3.38, 35% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.