SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Amc Entertainmen After 3.17% Loss

Amc Entertainmen (NYSE:AMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.47 to a high of $7.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.66 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Amc Entertainmen on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.23. Since that call, shares of Amc Entertainmen have fallen 24.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amc Entertainmen have traded between the current low of $7.47 and a high of $17.07 and are now at $7.49. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.