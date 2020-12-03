SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Altria Group Inc After 11.41% Loss

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.43 to a high of $38.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $39.44 on volume of 8.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Altria Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.88 and the current low of $36.43 and are currently at $36.41 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

