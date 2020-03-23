SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Alphabet Inc-C After 5.21% Loss

Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,015.00 to a high of $1,071.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1,037.28 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alphabet Inc-C have traded between the current low of $1015.00 and a high of $1532.11 and are now at $1016.41. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Alphabet Inc-C on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1,424.18. Since that call, shares of Alphabet Inc-C have fallen 24.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.