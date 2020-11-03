SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Alkermes Plc After 8.38% Loss

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.16 to a high of $17.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.39 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Alkermes Plc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $16.16 and a high of $37.75 and are now at $16.18. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alkermes Plc and will alert subscribers who have ALKS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.