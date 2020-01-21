SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Alaska Air Group After 2.27% Loss

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $65.80 to a high of $66.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $65.85 on volume of 346,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Alaska Air Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $72.22 and a 52-week low of $53.39 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $65.32 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alaska Air Group and will alert subscribers who have ALK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.