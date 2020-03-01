SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Air Prods & Chem After 1.53% Loss

Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $228.34 to a high of $230.27. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $233.79 on volume of 253,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Air Prods & Chem share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $241.90 and a 52-week low of $153.63 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $228.66 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

