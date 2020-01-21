SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Air Lease C After 2.75% Loss

Air Lease C (NYSE:AL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.95 to a high of $49.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $48.10 on volume of 386,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Air Lease C on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $43.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Air Lease C have risen 14.7%. We continue to monitor AL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Air Lease C have traded between a low of $31.98 and a high of $49.89 and are now at $48.74, which is 52% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.