SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Aes Corp After 4.18% Loss

Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.37 to a high of $12.88. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.10 on volume of 4.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Aes Corp has traded in a range of $8.11 to $21.23 and is now at $12.26, 51% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

